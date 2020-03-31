LONDON, ONT -- The cause of a house fire in Norfolk County is under investigation after a home was consumed by fire.

Norfolk County OPP shared videos on twitter of the fire near Townsend which showed the house engulfed by flames.

Concession Road 6 was closed for several hours between Highway 24 and Old Highway 24 while crews battled the fire.

Firefighters were able to contain the fire to the home and prevented it from spreading to a nearby residence.

No one was injured in the fire and the cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate has not been released.

An update is expected later Tuesday.