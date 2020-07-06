Advertisement
No injuries after basement fire on Jalna Boulevard
Published Monday, July 6, 2020 6:10AM EDT
Firefighters work to contain a basement fire on Jalna Boulevard on Sunday, July 5, 2020. (Viewer video)
LONDON, ONT -- No one was injured after a basement fire broke out at an address on Jalna Boulevard Sunday evening.
The London Fire Department first reported the fire around 6 p.m. after receiving reports of a fire at 1015 Jalna Blvd.
By 7:30 p.m. the fire was reported out and no injuries had been reported.
A fire investigator was called to the scene to determine how the fire began and what the damages are.
A total damage estimate has not been released at this time.