'No improvements without investment': London Transit appeals to public for additional funding

A new campaign from the London Transit Commission is gaining attention with the transit authority asking Londoners to contact their local councillor for additional funding because “transit improvements are at stake.”

According to London Transit, “London is the fastest growing city in Ontario and currently the mayor’s budget, as tabled, has ZERO growth hours allocated for transit.”

In response, a new campaign is seeing advertisements in city buses, while London Transit has made multiple posts to X, formerly known as Twitter, reminding Londoners that city transit will not improve without new investments.

So what problems are currently facing London Transit?

In their appeal to the public, London Transit said 92 per cent of routes are experiencing passenger loads beyond seating capacity, while 50 per cent of routes are driving by passengers daily due to full bus conditions.

In addition, there has been an 11 per cent increase in daily boardings in January 2024 compared to January 2023, while an increased demand exists in areas of the city currently underserviced that include Riverbend, Lambeth, Talbot Village and Summerside.

Without increased funding, London Transit said frequency improvements, service to new areas, more crowding on more routes, longer wait times and the possible elimination of low performing routes are all “at stake.”

With this in mind, London Transit is asking Londoners to contact their local councillor and ask them to “support transit growth.”

London Transit did admit city hall is supporting a base budget, however they said it only supports current levels and does not address the higher demand, including reliable and on-time service, better frequency and more coverage.

“We have the potential to improve transit for all Londoners,” London Transit said.