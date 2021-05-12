Advertisement
No details after OPP ask public to avoid several areas due to an investigation
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:35AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 12:44PM EDT
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP say they have cleared four areas after asking people to stay away due to an investigation Wednesday morning.
Police were asking the public to avoid:
- James Street – Woodstock
- Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg
- Fourth Street – Straffordville
- College Line – Elgin County
By around 9 a.m. OPP tweeted they had cleared the scenes in Woodstock and Tillsonburg, and shortly before 11 a.m. they tweeted that all four areas were clear.
OPP said there was no threat to public safety, but no details on the investigation have yet been released.