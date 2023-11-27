LONDON
London

    • Nickelback takes the stage at Rock the Park’s 20th anniversary

    An undated image of Canadian rock band Nickelback. (Source: Rock the Park) An undated image of Canadian rock band Nickelback. (Source: Rock the Park)

    Rock the Park organizers have announced one of the headliners for next year’s festival.

    Alberta-based rockers Nickelback will be playing on Wednesday, July 10, 2024, at Harris Park in downtown London, Ont.

    It’s the festival’s 20th anniversary.

    Organizers said more bands will be announced soon.

    Tickets go on sale this Wednesday.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    B.C. boy dies by suicide after online sextortion: RCMP

    Mounties in northern British Columbia are investigating after a 12-year-old boy died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound following an apparent case of online sextortion. Warning: This story is about a child who died by suicide and may be distrubing to readers.

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News