Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County

Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.

The incident happened on August 24 around 4 p.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed when biking westbound on Victoria Street, near Helena Street.

The boy’s mother told police three unknown males emerged from a trail and pulled the victim’s backpack full of newspapers off his back. The suspects then threw the newspapers over the bridge and into a river.

Police said the victim was able to escape on his bicycle, but was chased by the victims.

He received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.

The three suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18-27 years old, are described as:

Male, wearing a grey shirt and blue pants. Male, wearing a red shirt and black pants. Male, wearing a black shirt.

If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Huron OPP.