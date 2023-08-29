Newspaper delivery boy attacked in Huron County
Huron County OPP are looking for three suspects after a youth who was carrying newspapers was robbed in Wingham.
The incident happened on August 24 around 4 p.m. Police said a 13-year-old boy was attacked and robbed when biking westbound on Victoria Street, near Helena Street.
The boy’s mother told police three unknown males emerged from a trail and pulled the victim’s backpack full of newspapers off his back. The suspects then threw the newspapers over the bridge and into a river.
Police said the victim was able to escape on his bicycle, but was chased by the victims.
He received minor injuries as a result of the altercation.
The three suspects, believed to be between the ages of 18-27 years old, are described as:
- Male, wearing a grey shirt and blue pants.
- Male, wearing a red shirt and black pants.
- Male, wearing a black shirt.
If anyone has information regarding this incident, please contact Huron OPP.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Global Affairs Canada issues LGBTQ2S+ travel advisory for United States
Canada is warning members of the LGBTQ2S+ community that they may face discrimination if they travel to some places in the United States.
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
Thai police say man kills his family after online scam leaves them in massive debt
At least 11 people are suspected to be involved with a loan scam that allegedly drove a man to kill his wife and two young boys before trying to take his own life in their family home, Thai police said Wednesday.
These are the 5 headlines you should read this morning
Hurricane Idalia hits Florida, a new COVID variant is confirmed in Canada, a travel advisory for LGBTQ2S+ Canadians and what will become of 24 Sussex Drive? Here's what you need to know to start your day.
B.C. officials confirm Canada's first case of BA.2.86 COVID variant
B.C. health officials have confirmed a case of the BA.2.86 strain of SARS-Cov-2, the first such infection to be detected in Canada.
Indigo hopes new 'cultural emporium' concept will win back customers
When Indigo Books & Music Inc. opens the doors to its forthcoming location in downtown Toronto's Well building this September, shoppers will immediately realize the space is more than a bookstore.
Over half of Canadians feel anxious when they have to call a stranger: survey
A recent survey conducted by Research Co. shows that over half of Canadians feel anxious when making a phone call to a stranger.
Kitchener
-
CTV Kitchener reporter seriously injured while covering crash files $15.7 million lawsuit
A CTV Kitchener reporter who was struck and seriously injured while covering a crash south of Guelph earlier this year has filed a lawsuit against the driver who hit her, an unnamed Guelph police officer, the Guelph Police Service, Ontario Provincial Police and the province.
-
Fire at a Lion’s Head grocery store deemed accidental
It was all hands on deck Tuesday afternoon, as more than forty-five firefighters from four departments battled a fire at a grocery in Lion’s Head.
-
City of Cambridge opts for by-election to fill vacant Ward 1 seat
The City of Cambridge voted in favour of holding a by-election to fill the vacant Ward 1 council seat left after Donna Reid died earlier this month.
Windsor
-
COVID-19 outbreak declared at Windsor Regional Hospital
Windsor Regional Hospital (WRH) has confirmed an outbreak of COVID-19 on its 7th floor medical unit at the Ouellette Campus.
-
Cooler temps before breaking into more sunshine for the weekend
The region will stay cool today with a high around 20 C. The normal high for this time of year is closer to 25 C.
-
Hydro bills could be going up across Essex County, with blame placed on severe storms
E.L.K. Energy has submitted an application to the Ontario Energy Board for a rate increase — citing increased costs related to storm damage and a desire to boost reliability.
Barrie
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
LIVE
LIVE | Hurricane Idalia makes landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm
Hurricane Idalia has made landfall on Florida's west coast as a dangerous Category 3 storm on Wednesday and was unleashing life-threatening storm surges and rainfall in an area not accustomed to such pummelling.
-
Modified vehicles not permitted to enter Wasaga Beach this Labour Day weekend ahead of possible illegal car rally
The Town of Wasaga Beach is taking "proactive steps" to stop an unsanctioned car rally from happening over the Labour Day weekend, including road closures and vehicle checkpoints with the support of Ontario police.
Northern Ontario
-
A B.C. study gave 50 homeless people $7,500 each. Here's what they spent it on.
A new B.C.-based study undercuts the persistent stereotype that homeless people can't be trusted with cash, according to the lead researcher who says it also highlights a different way to respond to the crisis.
-
Northern Ont. police shocked to discover crate full of dead puppies
Ontario Provincial Police made a grisly discovery Monday when they found a covered animal crate filled with dead puppies in a remote area near Iron Bridge, Ont.
-
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
Ottawa
-
Business owners raise concerns about security in ByWard Market
A ByWard Market business owner is raising concerns about safety and security in the popular Ottawa tourist area, after his business was broken into twice in two nights this week.
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 2 Trillium Line stations still off grid; city blames Hydro Ottawa strike
A hydro strike and signalling testing issues are to blame for the most recent delay for the Trillium Line extension.
-
Climate activist smears paint over Tom Thomson piece at National Gallery of Canada
A climate protester splashed paint on a Tom Thomson piece hanging in the National Gallery of Canada Tuesday as part of escalating activities demanding a national firefighting service.
Toronto
-
Toronto Zoo's gorilla now limits his screen time. Here's why
A Toronto Zoo gorilla now limits his screen time after a poster went viral on social media earlier this summer, urging guests not to show gorillas content from their phone screens.
-
Several lanes of Hwy. 401 closed after transport truck collides with three other vehicles east of Toronto
One person has been taken to hospital and several lanes of Highway 401 have been shut down in Bowmanville after a transport truck rolled over in a collision with three other vehicles on the busy highway.
-
Several Ontario universities are pulling course info from public sites. Here's why
Several Ontario universities are removing course location and other information from their public websites as a safety measure.
Montreal
-
Black Montreal family complains of racial profiling on Air Canada flight
A Black family from Montreal is claiming racial discrimination after nine members were ejected from a flight to Florida in July.
-
Renewed calls for Silver Alerts in Quebec after West Island senior found dead
There are renewed calls for a 'Silver Alert' system in Quebec to help find missing seniors after an 85-year-old West Island man was found dead Monday.
-
Three cars in Kirkland driveway damaged by arson attack: Montreal police
Montreal police are investigating a Tuesday night arson attack in the West Island that damaged three cars.
Atlantic
-
Hurricane Franklin expected to pass 'well southeast' of Newfoundland late Friday
The Canadian Hurricane Centre (CHC) says Hurricane Franklin is expected to pass “well southeast” of Newfoundland by late Friday, though it could still fuel significant rain and ocean swells as it nears.
-
Do parents want to know if their child changes pronouns at school? One survey finds most do but differ on consent
A recent survey finds most Canadians believe parents must be informed if their child wishes to change their gender identity at school, but opinions differ on whether parents should have a say in that decision.
-
A new Titanic expedition is planned. The U.S. is fighting it, says wreck is a grave site
The U.S. government is trying to stop a planned expedition to recover items of historical interest from the sunken Titanic, citing a federal law and an international agreement that treat the shipwreck as a hallowed gravesite.
Winnipeg
-
‘Most chaotic we’ve ever seen’: Claims continue to spike after hail storm
Cleanup continues following a devastating hail storm that hit parts of Winnipeg a week ago, and an ongoing strike has left some people confused on how to get their claims fixed.
-
-
Parents should be informed about pronoun changes for children: survey
A majority of Manitobans surveyed say they believe parents should be informed and be allowed to give consent if children wish to change their pronouns.
Calgary
-
Police search for possible human remains at rural property west of Calgary
Calgary police are searching a rural piece of property in Bragg Creek, Alta., as part of a historic missing persons case.
-
'Never taking public transit again': Victim of violent robbery speaks out; pair of teens charged
Cochrane, Alta., teenager Grace Urwin says she's "never taking public transit again" after being violently robbed in Calgary on Saturday.
-
Smith calls for more natural gas power generation amid Alberta grid alert
As temperatures climbed on Monday, so too did demand for electricity across Alberta – so much so that the Alberta Electric System Operator (AESO) issued a grid alert for about five hours.
Edmonton
-
'From the bottom of my heart, I am sorry': Sentencing hearing wraps for 2 convicted in the death of Nature Duperron
A sentencing hearing has wrapped up for two of the four people convicted in the death of Nature Duperron.
-
'Getting squeezed on both sides': Liberals a distant third among younger voters
The federal Liberals are seeing a dive in popularity among younger voters, once the core of their base, falling 23 points behind the Conservatives by the end of August, according to new polling from Nanos Research.
-
Capacity for dogs hits limit at city animal shelter
Edmonton's municipal dog shelter has reached capacity, leading it to announce Tuesday it is temporarily pausing intake of healthy canines because of ongoing increases in animal drop-offs.
Vancouver
-
12 more charges against man accused of aiding suicide
With dozens of countries investigating an Ontario man accused of helping vulnerable people kill themselves, a Langley mom is calling on RCMP to take a closer look at the death of her son.
-
Here's why a national institute reports thousands more COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. than local officials
Did COVID-19 hospitalizations in B.C. increase or decrease last year? The answer, it turns out, depends on who you ask and how they're counting.
-
Crews on alert as winds stoke wildfire activity in Okanagan, Shuswap
An existing evacuation alert was expanded to cover more neighbourhoods in West Kelowna on Tuesday as winds stoked increased fire activity on the McDougall Creek wildfire.