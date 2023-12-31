New Year’s Eve in the Park shines light on local talent

Victoria Park is the place to be Sunday night to ring in the New Year.

London’s New Year’s in the Park is a free event open to all ages. Starting at 7 p.m., Londoners can participate in outdoor skating, view two fireworks display (one at 9 p.m. and the second at midnight), and drink some free hot chocolate.

There will also be plenty of musical acts.

The Forest City London Music Awards All-Star Band is a collection of some of the best local musicians. The band focuses their act on clever renditions of hit songs that everyone can sing and dance to.

Other performers include Brothers Wilde, The Thinking Caps, Simple Reflections Latin Power, and Saidat.

New Year’s Eve in the Park is a community-driven event supported by the City of London and sponsored by WSIB, Drewlo Holdings, LiUNA Local 1059, McCormick Canada, 97.5 Virgin Radio, Pure Country 93 and CTV London.