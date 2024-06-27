LONDON
    • New technology used in London could be breakthrough for organ transplants

    Dr. Anton Skaro is seen beside a special pump used to restore blood flow to the organs. (Source: LHSC) Dr. Anton Skaro is seen beside a special pump used to restore blood flow to the organs. (Source: LHSC)
    A new technique being used in London may lead to more organs being available for transplant.

    The new procedure at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC), a Canadian first, uses a special pump to restore blood flow to the organs after the heart stops beating.

    The technique was recently used to harvest organs from two donors that saw four patients receive kidneys and livers.

    A study is now underway to gauge its safety and will involve up to 30 donors.

