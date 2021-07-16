LONDON, ONT. -- If you live in London, you've probably experienced the wait for a train to cross along Adelaide Street.

The City of London recognizes the frustration, and has come up with a way to help alleviate the anticipation of when a train is going to cross.

A new electronic travel display system will help motorists anticipate delays due to train crossings at the Adelaide Street rail crossing, south of Oxford Street.

Electronic message boards that display when trains are suppose to cross have been placed north and south of the tracks.

The city's website states London will be one of the first cities in Canada to use the signs, allowing motorists to change their route if needed.

The signs will be used before the Adelaide Underpass project construction begins, allowing for the building of an underpass along Adelaide Street which, under the rail tracks.

Rather than cutting through neighbourhoods, motorists are encouraged to use Oxford Street or King Street and Queens Avenue.

The signs, which are a part of a pilot project funded by Innovative Solutions Canada and TRAINFO will be accessed by the city to see how they can be used in the future.