New roundabout work begins in south London

With a new month comes new road work projects in the City of London.

Starting Monday, Colonel Talbot Road will be closed between Southdale Road west and Byron Baseline Road, as part of construction for the Southdale Road West and Colonel Talbot Road Improvements project.

According to the city, local traffic will be permitted between Byron Baseline Road and the residential development located at 2615 Colonel Talbot Road while this closure is in place.

The work includes reconfiguring the intersection of Southdale Road west and Colonel Talbot Road as a roundabout while making upgrades to underground infrastructure and adding active transportation infrastructure improvements.

Construction is expected to wrap up in December with some minor finishing work in spring of 2024.