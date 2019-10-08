

LONDON, Ont. - A Google tool expanding to London will allow the city to measure its greenhouse gas emissions and access climate action data.

Google’s Environmental Insights Explorer is an online tool first launched in 2018 in Victoria, B.C.

Environmental Insights Explorer estimates city-scale building and transportation carbon emissions data.

The tool has the ability to share the carbon emissions of different transportation modes (automobiles, public transit, biking) and the percentage of emissions generated by residential or non-residential buildings.

Environmental Insights Explorer also provides renewable energy insights, with city-wide solar energy maps to help cities evaluate the potential of reducing emissions.