New Goderich, Ont. mayor officially sworn in

It’s not how Trevor Bazinet planned on becoming Goderich’s mayor, but he said he’s proud to officially carry on the job started by his friend and mentor, Myles Murdock.

“I am honoured to be elected to this position, and am thankful that I had an opportunity to sit alongside Myles Murdock and receive his guidance and leadership over the past nine years,” said Bazinet.

Bazinet was unanimously chosen by Goderich Council to succeed Murdock, following the former mayor’s untimely and unexpected death on Aug. 17 following a battle with cancer.

Bazinet was Goderich’s deputy mayor, and considered Murdock, who taught him in high school, to be a confidante and mentor.

A memorial service for the 73-year-old Murdock will be held at Goderich District Collegiate Institute, where he taught for 28 years, on Aug. 28 at 11 a.m.

Goderich Council still has to consider how to fill the town’s deputy mayor position, and the likely selection or byelection required, to fill the then vacant council seat.