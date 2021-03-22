MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A new Mobile Crisis Response Team (MCRT) is now in place in Elgin County thanks to a collaboration involving the Canadian Mental Health Association (CMHA) Elgin-Middlesex, Elgin County OPP and the Aylmer Police Service.

Similar to the Mobile Outreach Support Team in St. Thomas, the new MCRT will respond to mental health calls in Aylmer and across Elgin County.

In a statement, Brianne Geddis, manager of Elgin Crisis Services and Crisis Call Diversion for the local CMHA, said this collaboration comes after the need was identified in the community.

“We are excited to launch MRCT and support those in crisis across the region as well as help enhance service delivery from the police services involved.”

Funding and resources for the MCRT unit has been provided by CMHA Elgin-Middlesex and the OPP and Aylmer police.

A mental health crisis worker with CMHA Elgin-Middlesex will work Monday to Friday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., responding to mental health calls with a front-line police officer trained to respond to mental health crises. The team will also follow-up with anyone who may have experienced a crisis outside of those hours to provide support.

Aylmer police Chief Zvonko Horvat explained that it is a valuable resource for those dealing with a mental health crisis.

“In fact, when an MCRT responds there is opportunity for the individual in crisis to be provided onsite de-escalation, support and referral to community supports where they may be diverted from costly emergency department visits on mental health apprehensions...though...when appropriate and necessary for the safety and well-being of an individual, the police will take an individual to the hospital.”

Acting Insp. Mike Butler of the Elgin County OPP added that they are pleased to be launching the service and there are plans to expand it when funding can be secured.