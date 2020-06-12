MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting four new cases of COVID-19 and one new death on Friday.

The death, a woman in her 90s, is associated with an area retirement home and brings the total number of deaths in the region to 57, and the total linked to seniors’ facilities to 37.

The new cases bring the total in the region to 572, and with all four inside the City of London, where the total rises to 534.

Meanwhile none of the new cases are associated with seniors’ homes, with the total number of cases in those facilities holding at 169. Two outbreaks are ongoing.

Speaking during a virtual press conference Friday, MLHU Medical Officer of Health Chris Mackie responded to rumours about the origins of this week's new cases.

He emphasized that none of the new positive COVID-19 cases this week were associated with those who attended the Black Lives Matter London rally.

So far, a total of 429 of those who became ill in Middlesex-London have recovered.

Southwestern Public Health is reporting three new cases in Elgin and Oxford counties, bringing the totals there to 80 cases, with 70 resolved and four deaths.

There were also three new cases reported by Lambton Public Health as of late Thursday.

The total number of cases in that region now stands at 274, with 233 recovered and 25 deaths.

None of the new cases are linked to the outbreak at Sarnia’s Vision Nursing Home, the only current outbreak in the region, where there have been 54 cases and 10 deaths.

There was no change in the COVID-19 numbers in Huron and Perth counties as of Thursday, where the totals held at: 55 cases, 47 recovered and five deaths.

It was the same situation in Grey and Bruce counties as of Thursday, where there have been 99 cases, 91 recoveries and no deaths to date.

Across the province there was a significant drop in new cases, with only 182 reported.