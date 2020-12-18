MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A 39-year-old London man facing drug trafficking charges after a major seizure this week is now facing weapons charges in connection with a separate investigation.

On Wednesday, police searched a residence on Singleton Avenue, seizing over $98,000 in drugs and cash and jointly charging two people with 11 drug trafficking counts.

Now, London police now say the man arrested is facing additional charges following an investigation that began last month.

On Nov. 19, officers were called to the 300 block of Burlington Crescent after a black jacket was found that reportedly contained:

a loaded .45 calibre revolver (reportedly stolen from Woodstock)

five rounds of .45 calibre ammunition

4.2 grams of cocaine, valued at $630

78.8 grams of fentanyl, valued at $19,700

Video surveillance from a convenience store in the area where the jacket was found allegedly shows a male suspect pointing a gun at someone.

Police say they were able to use the video to identify the suspect and link the property to him.

As a result, the 39-year-old London man is now facing additional counts including five firearms charges, possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000, drug possession and possession for the purpose of trafficking.