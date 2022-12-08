New addition to London skyline would rank among region’s tallest buildings
The high-rise building boom in downtown London, Ont. shows no sign of slowing down.
Holoway Lodging, the owner of the DoubleTree by Hilton, is seeking to rezone the property where its parking garage stands at the northwest corner of King and Waterloo streets.
An application submitted to city hall seeks permission to build a 35-storey, 435 unit, mixed use residential building at 300-320 King Street.
“Thirty-five [storeys], that’s a big tall building!” said neighbour Mike Couture. “We need that kind of development downtown and to support the businesses.”
Towering 110 meters above the ground, the new building would be among the tallest in southwestern Ontario.
However, a skyscraper on that specific property creates a unique challenge.
The parking garage that would be demolished to accommodate a new skyscraper in London, Ont. (Daryl Newcombe/CTV News London)
It would block a line-of-sight communications signal from the top of the City Centre building to London Police Services headquarters in Old East Village.
A consultant’s report recommends either installing a relay link or relocating all the police communications equipment onto the new building.
“We need to make [downtown] a community where people live if we are going to see downtown revitalization,” explained Deputy Mayor Shawn Lewis.
Speaking about London’s housing targets to address the current crisis, Lewis said the southeast area of downtown London is in need of intensification.
He’d like to see more applications for parking lots and underutilized properties near the RBC Place Convention Centre.
“This is exactly the type of development that was envisioned when King Street was designated as a rapid transit corridor,” he said. “This is not only a win for our housing targets, but in terms of the overall burden on infrastructure and what it means for the property taxpayer — it’s a win for them as well.
The rezoning request for the 35-storey high rise will be considered by city council in the new year.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
RCMP suspends contract awarded to company with ties to Chinese government
The RCMP has suspended a controversial contract it had awarded to a Canadian company whose parent organization has ties to the Chinese government, CTV News has confirmed.
Celine Dion has stiff-person syndrome, here’s what that means
Canadian singer Celine Dion was diagnosed with stiff-person syndrome, a rare neurological condition with no cure, forcing her to take a step away from her world tour.
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
Brittney Griner released; Canadian-born Paul Whelan left out of Russia-U.S. prisoner swap
Russia freed WNBA star Brittney Griner on Thursday in a dramatic prisoner exchange, as the U.S. released notorious Russian arms dealer Viktor Bout but failed to win freedom for a Canadian-born U.S. citizen, Paul Whelan, who has been jailed for nearly four years.
Canadian tourists may not be able to claim trip cancellations to Jamaica amid violence on island, travel expert warns
Despite Jamaica’s prime minister recently declaring a widespread state of emergency following a surge in gang violence and murder on the island, a travel expert warns that Canadian travellers may not be granted cancellation claims for travel insurance policies.
opinion | These are the 5 main takeaways from 'Harry and Meghan'
The much-anticipated docu-series 'Harry & Meghan' has finally dropped on Netflix, to the delight of fans of the couple, and the consternation to those who have had just about enough of the royal pair. Royal commentator Afua Hagan outlines the five main takeaways from the first three episodes of the six-part series.
Gas prices down across Canada, likely to last a few weeks leading up to holidays
Drivers hoping for cheaper gas can fill up after the price at the pump across Canada dropped today to 143 cents.
First Nations leaders reject Trudeau's proposed gun law, citing risk to treaty rights
Chiefs at the Assembly of First Nations voted Thursday to publicly oppose the Liberal government's proposed gun-control legislation and stand against sovereignty bills in Alberta and Saskatchewan's legislatures.
Kitchener
-
Charges laid in fatal Wilmot Township crash
Waterloo regional police have charged a 19-year-old man from Oakville in connection to a fatal collision in Wilmot Township that left a 22-year-old woman dead.
-
String of recent pharmacy robberies leads to search for solutions
Some Waterloo region pharmacists are renewing calls for better protection after numerous pharmacies have been the target of thieves.
-
'I needed to get them out': Cambridge woman alerts neighbours to house fire
A Cambridge family has been displaced after an early morning house fire, and they have their neighbour to thank for alerting them to the flames.
Windsor
-
Windsor police request public assistance in sexual assault investigation
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals after a woman was sexually assaulted on Wednesday.
-
'Gift card scams are rampant': LaSalle Police trying to curb gift card scammers
The LaSalle Police Service has created a simple crime prevention campaign to hopefully help curb gift card scams.
-
Windsor-Essex pharmacists can now prescribe Paxlovid. Here's who's eligible
The Ontario government is allowing pharmacists in Windsor-Essex and across the province to prescribe Paxlovid, an antiviral treatment option used to reduce severe outcomes from COVID-19.
Barrie
-
OPP investigates theft of 15 catalytic converters from two dealerships
The OPP is investigating the theft of catalytic converters from vehicles at two dealerships in Mono.
-
Man's body found inside burned trailer with his dog
A fire at the Rolling Acres Campground in New Tecumseth early Thursday morning left one man and his dog dead.
-
New Collingwood statue sending message of inclusivity
A new statue in downtown Collingwood is aiming to send a message that everyone is welcome in the community.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury convenience store owner hit suspect with a bat during robbery
An 18-year-old suspect has been charged after a convenience store on Lorne Street was robbed Thursday morning in Greater Sudbury.
-
More people are driving high, Timmins police warn
With 2022 coming to a close, Timmins police are taking a look at its impaired driving statistics for the year and say more and more people are being charged with driving while high.
-
Sault ramping up marketing of vacant industrial land
A push by the City of Sault Ste. Marie to sell off industrial land will soon begin in earnest.
Ottawa
-
RSV outbreaks in 3 Ottawa long-term care homes
Ottawa's Hillel Lodge, Centre d'Accueil Champlain and Peter D. Clark Centre are listed as long-term care homes having outbreaks, according to Ottawa Public Health.
-
Ottawa police superintendent charged with sexual assault
An Ottawa police superintendent has been arrested and charged with sexual assault and breach of trust.
-
OC Transpo ridership dips again after strongest month since pandemic began
OC Transpo’s ridership dipped in October, a month after achieving its highest level since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Toronto
-
Chief Coroner launches investigation into 'sudden and unexpected' death of child at Ontario hospital
Ontario’s Chief Coroner has launched an investigation following the “sudden and unexpected” death of a child at an Ontario hospital on Tuesday.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Stabbing at Toronto subway station leaves woman dead, another in hospital
A woman is dead and another has serious injuries after a stabbing at High Park subway station in Toronto on Thursday afternoon.
-
Ontario Energy Board warns of scammers impersonating its employees
Door-to-door sales have been banned in Ontario since March 2018, but that’s not stopping aggressive sales staff from pitching expensive long-term rental contracts for items like furnaces and air conditioners.
Montreal
-
Celine Dion suffering from rare neurological disorder, won't resume world tour
Legendary Canadian singer Celine Dion says she suffering from Moersch-Woltman syndrome, a rare neurological disease causing muscle spasms. As a result, the Quebec-born vocalist announced she will not resume her world tour in Europe next February.
-
Quebec judge authorizes class-action lawsuit over 'addictive' Fortnite game
A Quebec judge has authorized a class-action lawsuit against the maker of the popular online video game, Fortnite, after parents of three children who played it argued it was too 'addictive.'
-
Boy, 16, injured in air gun shooting near Montreal elementary school
Montreal police are investigating after they say a 16-year-old was shot by a suspect wielding an air gun near an elementary school in Anjou.
Atlantic
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | N.S. carpenter paralyzed in work injury on Highway 104 project frustrated by Workers' Compensation Board
Daily life at the MacKay household in Trenton, N.S., has changed dramatically ever since 50-year-old Matthew was paralyzed while working on the twinning of Nova Scotia Highway 104.
-
Maritimers face extended wait times for specialist appointments
On top of extended wait times at Maritime emergency rooms, patients are also waiting longer periods to see specialists across Atlantic Canada.
-
Murphy's Logic: A Merry Christmas is good for everyone
OPINION: Steve Murphy believes one does need not be of Christian faith to wish someone a “Merry Christmas,” nor should such a greeting cause offence to those who do not observe the religious holiday.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pausing operations at landfill where alleged serial killer's victims are believed to be
A landfill north of Winnipeg where the remains of two victims of an alleged serial killer are believed to be located will pause operations.
-
First Nations leaders call for Winnipeg police chief to resign after not searching landfill
First Nations leaders in Manitoba are calling for the resignation of Winnipeg's police chief after the force decided to not search a landfill for the remains of two Indigenous women.
-
Hotel owner in shock after fire destroys property, post office
A post office and hotel in one Manitoba community are destroyed following an early morning fire on Thursday.
Calgary
-
CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw talks cancer battle, importance of early detection
The recent death of actress Kirstie Alley has CTV News anchor Jocelyn Laidlaw contemplating her own situation, and the message she can offer to others.
-
Diesel prices driving up holiday shipping costs
It's unwelcome news for Canadians as the holidays approach: there's yet another thing driving inflation this year.
-
Calgary police officer cleared in shooting of stolen vehicle in Martindale
Police pulled up and parked behind the stolen truck, exited their cruiser and began approaching the vehicle.
Edmonton
-
Alberta NDP says premier's rejection of federal authority lays separation groundwork
Alberta’s NDP Opposition leader says Premier Danielle Smith's comments rejecting the legitimacy of the federal government betray her unspoken plan to lay the groundwork for eventual separation.
-
Ben Stelter Fund launched to provide magical experiences and fund children's cancer research
A new fund is hoping to honour Oilers superfan Ben Stelter's legacy and provide kids with cancer better opportunities for care.
-
'Very cool customer': Edmonton-area RV thief had security stickers, flashing light on truck
Almost $500,000 worth of RVs were stolen from a pair of Edmonton-area dealerships in recent weeks and there is suspicion that the same person took all four of them.
Vancouver
-
Dr. Bonnie Henry acknowledges flu deaths of B.C. children, promises weekly reports going forward
B.C. health officials will now be reporting on the number of pediatric deaths from the flu weekly, a change that comes in the wake of an alarming number of fatalities this season.
-
U.S. company granted salvage rights to ship believed to contain millions in B.C. gold
A Seattle-based company has been granted salvage rights to a ship containing piles of gold that sank near the B.C. coast in the 19th century.
-
'Flawed from the very beginning': Retired B.C. coroner blasts handling of 2016 death investigation
A retiree who spent years investigating deaths for the BC Coroner's Service has sent the agency a scathing letter over its handling of the suspicious death of a woman whose body was recovered from Okanagan Lake in 2016.