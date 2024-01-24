Neurology patients at risk of potential blood-borne infections: MLHU

The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is advising patients of a local doctor who received procedures between 2019 and September 2023 to get tested due to possible exposures to blood-borne infections.

According to the MLHU, patients of Dr. George Rice are being notified on Wednesday about potential exposures to blood-borne infections for procedures that were administered between 2019 and September 2023.

The health unit is advising anyone who received a procedure — including injections, lumbar punctures, or bone marrow biopsies between 2019 and September 2023 — may be at risk of possible exposures to blood-borne infection.

“The practices that led to the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) lapse are being corrected,” the MLHU said.

Although the risk of an infection is low, the MLHU is advising patients to consult their healthcare provider to discuss testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and syphilis as a precaution.

In response to public complaints, the MLHU conducted inspections and investigations of healthcare settings. An IPAC lapse disclosure report for Rice's clinic was completed on Nov. 24, 2023.

“This information is being shared to the broader community to inform anyone who received a procedure from Dr. Rice in the stated timeframe, to contact a healthcare provider for precautionary testing,” the release reads.

At this time, no cases of blood-borne infections have been directly linked to Rice’s practices.

Anyone with questions can contact the Infectious Disease Control Team at 519-663-5317 or by email at IDC@mlhu.on.ca.