Neurology patients at risk of potential blood-borne infections: MLHU
The Middlesex London Health Unit (MLHU) is advising patients of a local doctor who received procedures between 2019 and September 2023 to get tested due to possible exposures to blood-borne infections.
According to the MLHU, patients of Dr. George Rice are being notified on Wednesday about potential exposures to blood-borne infections for procedures that were administered between 2019 and September 2023.
The health unit is advising anyone who received a procedure — including injections, lumbar punctures, or bone marrow biopsies between 2019 and September 2023 — may be at risk of possible exposures to blood-borne infection.
“The practices that led to the Infection Prevention and Control (IPAC) lapse are being corrected,” the MLHU said.
Although the risk of an infection is low, the MLHU is advising patients to consult their healthcare provider to discuss testing for hepatitis B, hepatitis C, HIV and syphilis as a precaution.
In response to public complaints, the MLHU conducted inspections and investigations of healthcare settings. An IPAC lapse disclosure report for Rice's clinic was completed on Nov. 24, 2023.
“This information is being shared to the broader community to inform anyone who received a procedure from Dr. Rice in the stated timeframe, to contact a healthcare provider for precautionary testing,” the release reads.
At this time, no cases of blood-borne infections have been directly linked to Rice’s practices.
Anyone with questions can contact the Infectious Disease Control Team at 519-663-5317 or by email at IDC@mlhu.on.ca.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
'Very scary situation': Canadians' stories of strep A infections
While strep infections are often mild, an invasive strain meant some Canadians ended up in the hospital. Here are some of their stories.
Ontario man will get money back after mistakenly sending $5K to stranger
An Ontario father wanting to pay for his son’s college expenses was shocked he never received the $5,000. Only after the money was gone did he learn it was sent to the wrong account – to someone else, who happened to also be named Kyle – but was a complete stranger.
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
Conservatives call on Canada to restore visa requirement for Mexican tourists
The federal Conservatives want the Trudeau government to restore a visa requirement for Mexican tourists as concerns mount about denied refugee claims.
Proud Boys member sentenced to 6 years in prison for Capitol riot role after berating judge
A man who stormed the U.S. Capitol with fellow Proud Boys extremist group members was sentenced on Wednesday to six years in prison after he berated and insulted the judge who punished him.
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
Six dead in N.W.T. plane crash, one survivor taken to hospital
Six people died and a lone survivor was taken to hospital after a charter plane crashed shortly after taking off from the airport in Fort Smith, a town of some 2,500 people along the boundary between the Northwest Territories and Alberta, officials said Wednesday.
DEVELOPING More than 70 are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed in Mali, an official says
An official in Mali says more than 70 people are dead after an informal gold mine collapsed late last week, and a search continues amid fears the toll could rise.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Kitchener
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Car bursts into flames on Kitchener road
The Kitchener Fire Department says no one was injured after a car caught fire on Fischer Hallman Road Wednesday.
-
Another person arrested in connection to Cambridge shooting
Police have arrested a second man in connection to a shooting at a Cambridge home earlier this month.
-
Police investigation at Cambridge magic mushroom shop
Police confirm there's an ongoing investigation at the FunGuyz location in Cambridge, Ont.
Windsor
-
Video shows explosion at Windsor city hall causing power outage
Windsor’s mayor is sharing a video of an explosion and fire at city hall that caused the power to go out.
-
'I kind of freaked out': Windsor mom wins $1 million
A Windsor mom is $1-million richer after winning with Instant Ultimate.
-
'Exceptional' sentence of house arrest sought for impaired driving case
A defence lawyer seeks an ‘exceptional’ sentence of house arrest for an ‘exceptional’ case of impaired driving causing death of a Dresden woman.
Barrie
-
Wasaga Beach announces it is home to a Junior A hockey team
The Town of Wasaga Beach is gearing up for a new era of icy action with its own Greater Metro Hockey League (GMHL) Junior A hockey team.
-
Two Simcoe County women celebrate lottery wins
Two women from Simcoe County are regular lottery players and won prizes in the Merry Millions January 9 draw.
-
Former fire captain James Schwalm faces extensive preliminary hearing in wife's murder case
More than two weeks of court dates have been set aside for preliminary hearing of James Schwalm, a former fire captain accused of murdering his wife last year.
Northern Ontario
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
The latest recall from Ford impacts thousands of Canadian customers
Ford is recalling about 93,000 of its Explorer vehicles in Canada due to an exterior part that may be loose, missing or become detached and create a hazard for other drivers on the road. Here's what you need to know.
-
Police warning after fake $50 passed in northern Ont.
Ontario Provincial Police are warning the public to be on the lookout after a counterfeit $50 bill was used in Kapuskasing.
Ottawa
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
FREEZING RAIN WARNING 'Prolonged period of freezing rain' expected to hit Ottawa tonight, Environment Canada says
Environment Canada has issued a freezing rain warning for Ottawa, calling for 5 to 10 mm of ice on Wednesday night and Thursday.
-
Rideau Canal Skateway closing Wednesday night due to freezing rain, warmer weather
The Rideau Canal Skateway will be closing at 10 p.m. Wednesday due to freezing rain and rising temperatures.
Toronto
-
Should Ontario schools be going 'back to basics'? Experts weigh in on the new kindergarten curriculum
One day after the Ontario government announced a revamp of its kindergarten school curriculum, experts remain split.
-
Arrest made in stabbing near Toronto high school that reportedly involved machete
Toronto police have charged a 17-year-old suspect with aggravated assault following a stabbing near a North York high school earlier this week.
-
Suspected intoxicated driver found passed out in the snow outside school near Peterborough, Ont.
Police say an intoxicated man was found passed out in the snow near Peterborough, Ont. after he allegedly drove his car onto a local school’s property in an area “not designated for vehicles.”
Montreal
-
President of Sutton Quebec arrested for alleged arson attacks on competitors
Christophe Folla, the co-founder and president of real estate company Sutton Québec, was arrested Wednesday in connection with alleged arson attacks against his competitors.
-
Advocates seek justice after Inuk woman's death in Montreal
Advocates supporting the family of an Inuk woman who died in Montreal last year say they want justice for Alasie Tukkiapik.
-
Montreal neurologist on a mission to have migraines taken seriously
Working women get more migraines than anyone else, according to a headache neurologist in Montreal.
Atlantic
-
Report: 5 members of Canada's 2018 junior hockey team to face sexual assault charges
Police in London, Ont., are not confirming a report that five members of Canada's 2018 world junior hockey team have been told to surrender to authorities to face charges of sexual assault.
-
Fredericton man with Down Syndrome, dementia spent 131 days in hospital; his family says he didn’t need to
A Fredericton man with Down Syndrome and dementia spent 131 days in hospital and his family says he didn't need to.
-
Former Health PEI CEO continues criticism of health system before lawmakers
The governing Tories were on the defensive Wednesday morning when the former CEO of Health PEI appeared before lawmakers to talk about issues in health care and concerns about the under-construction University of Prince Edward Island medical school.
Winnipeg
-
What’s causing the gas prices to increase in Winnipeg
Gas prices are on their way up in Winnipeg, and it’s largely because of the frigid temperatures.
-
Manitoba schools put in hold and secure after gun threat at nearby credit union
Schools in a Manitoba town went into a hold and secure Wednesday morning after a gun threat was made at a nearby credit union.
-
Special greetings and other messages could be removed from city buses
City of Winnipeg Transit buses could soon no longer be offering any messages aside from route information on its tickers.
Calgary
-
Semi-truck, minivan collide east of Airdrie, Alta.
Mounties have shut down a stretch of Highway 567 east of Airdrie, Alta., after a serious collision on Wednesday afternoon.
-
Here's how much it costs to buy a home in each region of Calgary
Here’s how much it cost to buy a typical home in Calgary in 2023, depending on the region.
-
Tucker Carlson and Danielle Smith set to take the stage in Calgary
Alberta Premier Danielle Smith is set to share a stage Wednesday with an American right-wing news commentator who has been accused of defending a white-supremacist theory and who spread misinformation about the war in Ukraine.
Edmonton
-
Man, 28, charged after shots fired, Molotov cocktail thrown in Edmonton City Hall
The man who allegedly fired a long gun and threw a Molotov cocktail inside Edmonton City Hall on Tuesday has been identified as Bezhani Sarvar, 28.
-
Cleanup underway at Edmonton City Hall after shooting, Molotov cocktail incident on Tuesday
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi says city hall will remain closed Wednesday as cleanup continues after a man police have described as "heavily armed" fired shots and threw a Molotov cocktail in the building on Tuesday.
-
Cree leaders, scientists to excavate 'communal grave' near former Alberta residential school
Leaders of the Saddle Lake Cree Nation are planning to unearth a potential mass grave near a former residential school, while accusing the RCMP and medical examiner of negligence and racism.
Vancouver
-
B.C. saw record number of toxic drug deaths in 2023, coroner says
Toxic drugs in B.C. killed more people than ever before in 2023 – with 2,511 deaths reported by the coroner's service Wednesday.
-
Mountie who had sex with 'vulnerable' woman fired in B.C.
A former Mountie in British Columbia was kicked out of the force after engaging in sex acts with a vulnerable woman – behaviour the RCMP conduct board found was "egregious" and had a "profoundly negative impact" on the victim and her family.
-
Transit strike update: 'Special mediator' to oversee 6-day negotiation process
B.C.'s minister of labour has appointed veteran negotiator Vince Ready as a "special mediator" in the ongoing dispute that shut down bus and SeaBus service in Metro Vancouver earlier this week.