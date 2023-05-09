Neighbours on high alert, police continue to seek suspect in alleged attempted child abduction
Police in Strathroy, Ont. continue to look for a suspect involved in a possible attempted child abduction over the weekend.
The incident has left residents shaken and on high alert.
“It’s nerve-wracking for everybody,” said Penny Hignett, who was visiting her sister at a seniors’ complex on Oak Avenue, next to where the incident is alleged to have occurred.
“Couple of the other ladies, they’re really upset, they’re trying to chase him down,” she said.
Strathroy Caradoc Police said officers were called to the area of 305 Oak Ave. in Strathroy on Saturday around mid-day.
Police said a young girl was reportedly walking on a path next to the seniors’ complex when she was approached by an unknown male. She tried to walk away, but he gave chase. She fled unharmed and called police, while the unknown man hopped the fence to the seniors’ centre.
Parent Gavin Rastin, whose nine-year-old daughter attends one of the three schools in the neighbourhood, said neighbours are keeping an eye out.
“I think that would bother any parent in any neighbourhood,” said Rastin. “I’ve heard a lot of talk amongst the neighbours now, they’ve been pretty well informed and extra vigilant on keeping an eye on their neigbourhood and making sure that there’s not suspicious looking people traveling around talking to kids who aren’t theirs.”
Meantime, police were still canvassing the area on Tuesday, looking for any signs of the suspect. Neighbour Ryan Vieira said the incident is unnerving, and goes beyond any vandalism that has taken place in the neighbourhood in the recent past, like graffiti or other property damage.
“Right over here,” he said, pointing to the back of St. Vincent De Paul Catholic School, which borders the senior apartments. “This playground equipment in the back of the school got burned down eight, nine months ago by hooligans.”
The suspect is described as a white male, 30 to 40-years-old. He has short brown hair and missing teeth. He is believed to have a snake tattoo on his neck, and a sleeve tattoo on one of his arms. He has lip and nose piercings, and a scar on his chin area.
Police said their Criminal Investigation Unit has been assigned to the case.
Anyone with information is asked to call Strathroy-Caradoc Police Service at 519-245-1250 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).
