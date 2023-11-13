Nathaniel Veltman murder trial: A recap of week 10
It was a short week in the murder trial of Nathaniel Veltman as the Crown and defence finished presenting evidence and the jury was released until Nov. 14, where closing arguments are expected to begin.
Here’s what you missed.
MONDAY, NOVEMBER 6
Lawyers for Nathaniel Veltman concluded their case Monday afternoon and the Crown did not call any new evidence.
As a result, the jury of 13 people was sent home and asked to be on standby until Friday at the earliest.
“We are conscious of the fact the trial is already a little bit over the eight-week estimate we provided at the outset [of the trial],” Justice Renee Pomerance said to the jury Monday. “The original estimate was 12 weeks, and we might have been a little optimist in reducing it to eight weeks.”
Monday marked the first day of the tenth week of court time, and the ninth week of evidence in the case against Veltman.
He pleaded not guilty back on Sept. 5 to four counts of terrorism-motivated first-degree murder and one count of terrorism-motivated attempted murder for the June 6, 2021 attack on the Afzaal family.
Veltman has admitted – through an agreed statement of fact – that he drove his pickup truck into the family while they were waiting to cross the intersection of Hyde Park Road and South Carriage Road in London, Ont.
Four people died, grandmother Talat, her son Salman, his wife Madiha and their 15-year-old teenage daughter Yumnah, while a fifth person, a boy who was nine at the time, suffered serious but survivable injuries.
“I thank you for your conscientious intelligent attention throughout the evidence in this case,” Pomerance said to the jury while apologizing for the delay of at least three days.
“I want you to know there are things we need to address. They are very important. We are going to try to address them as efficiently as we can but we also have to get it right,” the judge said.
“In some respects, it’s unfortunate because it delays our ability to keep going,” Pomerance told the jury. “But I can assure you that whether we bring you back on Friday or bring you back on Tuesday, we will be working very hard throughout the period of time you are not with us.”
TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 7 AND WEDNESDAY, NOVEMBER 8
The judge, Crown and defence worked throughout the week but did so in the jury’s absence, so the information is subject to a publication ban and therefore not reportable by the media.
THURSDAY, NOVEMBER 9
The 13-person jury was told Thursday by the court they are not required until Nov. 14 at 11 a.m., following the observation of Remembrance Day, which this year fell on a Saturday.
Pomerance said at that time they expect to begin “closing addresses.”
FRIDAY, NOVEMBER 10
When evidence wrapped up on Monday it was believed the jury would be back in court on Friday for closing arguments, but on Thursday it was pushed back to Nov. 14.
Court was not in session on Friday.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING 'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
Secret Service agents protecting Biden's granddaughter open fire when 3 people try to break into SUV
Secret Service agents protecting U.S. President Joe Biden's granddaughter opened fire after three people tried to break into an unmarked Secret Service vehicle in the nation's capital, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press.
Raw pet food, cattle linked to drug-resistant salmonella outbreak affecting mainly kids: PHAC
An outbreak of extensively drug-resistant salmonella in six provinces has been linked to raw pet food and contact with cattle, according to the Public Health Agency of Canada.
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle in Britain and Italy has died
A terminally ill baby at the centre of a legal battle involving her parents, British health officials and the Italian government has died, a group supporting her family said Monday,
'We are being killed here': Doctors Without Borders staff, patients caught in crossfire of Israel-Hamas war
International aid organization Doctors Without Borders says its medical staff and patients are facing "relentless violence" in and around Gaza’s Al-Shifa hospital and is calling for an immediate ceasefire to protect civilians.
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
Global Affairs says 10 more people with ties to Canada have managed to leave Gaza
Global Affairs Canada says 10 more people with ties to Canada were able to cross from Gaza into Egypt today. No Canadians appeared on a published list of people permitted Monday to leave the Palestinian territory; however, some on the list from Friday did not make it into Egypt when the border reopened Sunday.
Officials exhume the body of a Mississippi man buried without his family's knowledge
The body of a Mississippi man who died after being hit by a police SUV driven by an off-duty officer was exhumed Monday, months after officials failed to notify his family of his death.
Royal Canadian Mint to begin circulation of coins with image of King Charles III
The first Canadian coins bearing the face of King Charles III are soon to be circulated across the country. The Royal Canadian Mint in Winnipeg is set Tuesday to showcase its model of the King that will appear on one side of all Canadian coins.
Kitchener
-
Outreach workers race to get winter supplies to people in need
After putting out an urgent call for supplies last week, outreach groups say the community has come through with donations.
-
Cambridge byelection results: Tally underway for Ward 1 seat
Cambridge residents have cast their ballots and picked a new city councillor.
-
Christmas market organizer in Kitchener, Ont. charged with fraud
The organizer of two Waterloo Region Christmas markets has been arrested after admitting she gambled away the deposit money of vendors.
Windsor
-
Windsor resident hopes to bring destroyed kids zone back to Bright Lights following fire
A Windsor resident is hoping to fundraise some money following a fire in Jackson Park Sunday afternoon that destroyed part of a new children’s zone inside the Bright Lights Windsor Festival grounds.
-
School walkout organizers say students affected by Israel-Hamas conflict need more support
Hundreds of students at two high schools in Windsor walked out of class Monday afternoon, calling for more action from local leaders to support students who have been deeply affected by the humanitarian crisis happening amid the ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict.
-
VIDEO
VIDEO Windsor police investigating after fire breaks out at Jackson Park
Windsor police are investigating after a fire broke out at Jackson Park on Sunday afternoon. Officials said the cause is unknown, but bales of hay that were part of the Bright Lights Windsor display caught fire.
Barrie
-
Tire trailers in Collingwood go up in flames
Fire crews in Collingwood were called back Monday to the same place where a fire broke out over the weekend, but this one was for a separate incident.
-
Ramara homicide victim identified as nicest guy and good father
Friends of Fabian Crawford are trying to come to terms with his untimely death just days after police say his body was found near a home on County Road 169 in Ramara Township.
-
Casino Rama unveils star-studded 2024 lineup
Casino Rama announced its lineup for the new year, including a multi-talented singer-songwriter, an award-winning rapper and actor, and a platinum chart-topping country star.
Northern Ontario
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Sudbury pedestrian seriously injured after lying on road, hit by vehicle
Sudbury police say they are looking to speak to the driver of a white pickup truck that hit a pedestrian lying on the road last Thursday.
-
Body of wanted man discovered in wooded area in Sudbury
Sudbury police say they have discovered a second body in the wooded area west of McNeil Boulevard.
Ottawa
-
Flower shop with ties to Ottawa Jewish community burglarized overnight
A popular flower shop on Bank Street near Billings Bridge with ties to the Ottawa Jewish community was burglarized and ransacked sometime overnight of Nov. 13.
-
Six arrested in province-wide $200,000 drug bust in Ottawa-Gatineau, Thunder Bay
Six individuals in Ottawa, Gatineau and Thunder Bay, Ont. have been arrested with a total of 42 offenses under the Criminal Code amounting to a total seizure of $200,000 of illicit drugs.
-
Bad Boy Furniture bankruptcy, refusal to fill orders leaves customers in financial limbo
In a notice to customers, those who made purchases before Thursday have been told the retailer won't be filling any orders -- or refunding any deposits.
Toronto
-
Mask mandates return to Ontario long-term care amid spike in COVID-19, respiratory illness cases
Masking requirements are back for long-term care staff in Ontario amid an uptick of COVID-19 cases and outbreaks in the sector.
-
Man dies of injuries after being struck by dump truck at busy midtown Toronto intersection
A 53-year-old man has died after being struck by a turning dump truck as he attempted to cross a busy road in midtown Toronto.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
Montreal
-
Montreal exec. committee president steps down after investigation into past spending
Montreal's Executive Committee President Dominique Ollivier announced her resignation Monday afternoon at at a news conference at city hall. She came under fire last week following an investigation by the Journal de Montreal showing extravagant spending when she was the president of the city's public consultation office.
-
Montreal Jewish community won't let itself be terrorized, school spokesman says
Students at a Montreal Jewish school were back in class today after their school building was hit by gunfire over the weekend for the second time in three days.
-
Patients' rights groups concerned about Quebec's health-care reforms
Patients' rights committees are concerned they won't be heard at the top level of Quebec's proposed health care reform.
Atlantic
-
P.E.I. campground to close permanently due to damage from post-tropical storm Fiona
The owner of a popular campground in northwestern Prince Edward Island says his business has to close for good because of damage sustained last fall from post-tropical storm Fiona.
-
‘If they want it, they’re going to get it’: N.B. business owners frustrated over break-ins
Moncton business owners are fed up with constant break-ins.
-
Five premiers unite over demands to cut carbon tax
New Brunswick Premier Blaine Higgs says Canadians “shouldn’t have to choose” between heating their homes and Christmas gifts, a statement he made to explain why he signed a letter, joining western premiers in calling for more carbon tax relief.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING 'A courageous peace activist': Son of Vivian Silver says she was murdered by Hamas on Oct. 7
The son of a Canadian peace activist who went missing after Hamas' attack in Israel last month has confirmed his mother's death.
-
Police describe 'frightening incident' inside Osborne Village drug store
Winnipeg police described a 'frightening incident' that erupted inside an Osborne Village drug store as a woman stabbed three bystanders while fleeing from security staff.
-
Hundreds evacuated after fire sparked on school gymnasium roof
Hundreds of students and staff at a Winnipeg school were evacuated Monday morning after a fire sparked on the gymnasium roof.
Calgary
-
BREAKING
BREAKING Man killed in N.E. Calgary shooting
A man was killed in a shooting in northeast Calgary on Monday afternoon. Police were called to the community of Marlborough Park around 2 p.m., after reports of a shooting in the parking lot at the Trans Canada Centre, located in the 1400 block of 52 Street N.E.
-
Alberta RCMP investigating alleged animal abuse in village of Big Valley
RCMP are looking into allegations that someone is trapping and harming cats in the small village of Big Valley, Alta.
-
'Spate of violence': Calgary police 'extremely' concerned by trend of brazen shootings
Calgary communities have seen multiple shootings over the past few days, incidents police believe are targeted attacks possibly connected to organized crime.
Edmonton
-
'I'm very concerned': Councillor asks residents to celebrate Diwali safely after outdoor fires
A southeast Edmonton councillor is asking Edmontonians to celebrate Diwali safely after firefighters responded to several outdoor fires on Sunday.
-
'Didn't see it coming': Connor McDavid says Oilers coach firings came as a surprise
The firing of Jay Woodcroft as Oilers head coach came as a surprise to captain Connor McDavid.
-
RCMP searching for St. Albert casino thief
Mounties are searching for a man they say robbed a casino in St. Albert on Sunday.
Vancouver
-
Latest RCMP standoff death prompts renewed calls for better mental health crisis response
A Friday afternoon wellness check on a Langley man believed to be distraught led to an hours-long standoff and ended with the man presumed dead after a massive fire.
-
'So incredibly frustrating': Petition urges Vancouver to keep late-night partiers out of park
Too many late-night partiers are spilling off Vancouver's Granville Strip into a nearby children's park, according to a frustrated neighbour who is petitioning officials to address the overnight ruckus.
-
Teenager's body recovered from Vancouver Island lake 2 days after canoe capsized
A teenager’s body was recovered from Sproat Lake in Port Alberni Monday evening, two days after the canoe he was in capsized, Mounties confirmed.