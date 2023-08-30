Napier Street shooting was 'targeted event,' Sarnia police say

Sarnia police are requesting the public’s help in locating a suspect who shot a man earlier this week, sending him to hospital with life-threatening gunshot wounds.

Just after midnight on Aug. 28, a man and his girlfriend returned to their home on Napier Street when the man opened his car door and observed another man wearing a mask.

Moments later, the man was shot three times.

He managed to travel nearly 200 metres, across a parking lot, to the nearby Sarnia police headquarters.

Police said the victim was sent to local hospital before he was transported via air ambulance to London suffering from life-threatening wounds.

In an update from police, as of Wednesday the victim remains in hospital in stable condition.

Police also said that the incident was a targeted shooting “between parties who are believed to be known to each other.”

The suspect and the involved firearm have not yet been located.

Sarnia police are asking the public for their help in locating the suspect, and ask any residents who live in the Napier, Parker, Nelson and Christina Street areas and have video surveillance between the hours of midnight and 2 a.m. to contact police.

The investigation is being handled by the Sarnia Police Service Criminal Investigations Division.

Due to the investigation being in its infancy, police said no further details will be released in order to protect the integrity of the investigation.

Anyone with information can contact the Sarnia Police Service tip line at 519-344-8861, extension 5300, while anyone wishing to remain anonymous can call Crime Stoppers at 519-332-TIPS (8477).

— With files from CTV News London’s Sean Irvine