LONDON, Ont. -- Middlesex County OPP say the man who died in a crash on Elginfield Road on Tuesday afternoon is 21-year-old Emil Pietruszewski of London.

Police say charges are pending in the collision, which saw Pietruszewski's minivan rear-ended and pushed into the path of a commercial truck.

The crash happened on Elginfield west of Saintsbury Road around 1 p.m..

Pietruszewski was eastbound, waiting to turn left into a driveway, when his minivan was struck from behind by a sedan and pushed into the westbound lanes, where it was then struck by a westbound truck.

Pietruszewski was airlifted to hospital where he later died.

The driver of the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. The truck driver was not hurt.

The crash closed the roadway for several hours as police investigated.