Name released in fatal three-vehicle crash near Lucan
OPP work at the scene of a fatal crash on Elginfield Road south of Lucan, Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Gerry Dewan / CTV London)
Published Friday, November 1, 2019 4:29PM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Middlesex County OPP say the man who died in a crash on Elginfield Road on Tuesday afternoon is 21-year-old Emil Pietruszewski of London.
Police say charges are pending in the collision, which saw Pietruszewski's minivan rear-ended and pushed into the path of a commercial truck.
The crash happened on Elginfield west of Saintsbury Road around 1 p.m..
Pietruszewski was eastbound, waiting to turn left into a driveway, when his minivan was struck from behind by a sedan and pushed into the westbound lanes, where it was then struck by a westbound truck.
Pietruszewski was airlifted to hospital where he later died.
The driver of the sedan suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was treated in hospital. The truck driver was not hurt.
The crash closed the roadway for several hours as police investigated.