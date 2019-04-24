

CTV London





London police have now released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in east London Wednesday.

Police say 37-year-old Jody G. Peterson of London was pronounced dead at hospital.

The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Street when the bike and a van collided with each other.

The driver of the van had minor injuries.

The intersection was closed for an investigation.