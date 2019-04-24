Featured
Name of motorcyclist killed on Veterans Memorial Parkway released
Motorcyclist killed on Veterans Memorial Parkway on April 24, 2019. (Jim Knight/CTV)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, April 24, 2019 6:43PM EDT
Last Updated Thursday, April 25, 2019 4:11PM EDT
London police have now released the name of the man killed in a motorcycle crash in east London Wednesday.
Police say 37-year-old Jody G. Peterson of London was pronounced dead at hospital.
The crash happened around 5:30 p.m. at the intersection of Trafalgar Street when the bike and a van collided with each other.
The driver of the van had minor injuries.
The intersection was closed for an investigation.