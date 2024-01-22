'My heart is empty without Aislinn here': Sentencing hearing for dad found guilty in newborn death

It was an emotional day at the sentencing hearing of a London, Ont. man found guilty of manslaughter in connection with the death of his newborn daughter.

Aislinn Easton-Kay was just three months old when she died after suffering what were described in court as blunt force injuries to her scalp and neck.

In her victim impact statement the child’s mother Dominique Easton told the court, “During random times in the day, I cry and have flashbacks that break my heart over again.”

She added, “My heart is empty without Aislinn here...I have nights where I cannot sleep.”

In March of 2019, emergency crews were called to a Boulee Street address and found the newborn unresponsive.

On the night in question, the crying baby was left in the care of her father Cameron Kay.

In November after a trial, a jury found Kay guilty of manslaughter.

During the sentencing hearing, the Crown asked that Kay serve a 10 year prison sentence, while the defence requested a conditional sentence which included house arrest.

Justice Bruce Thomas told the court, “We as a society need to denounce this conduct,” and went on to indicate that there would probably be a custodial sentence.

When asked if he wanted to address the court, Kay responded by saying no.

After hearing from both sides, Thomas is expected to hand down his decision on Feb. 7.