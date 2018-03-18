Featured
Mustangs fall to Manitoba Bisons in women's hockey final
Western Mustangs played the Manitoba Bisons in the national university championship game on Sunday, March 18, 2018. (Brent Lale / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Sunday, March 18, 2018 12:54PM EDT
Last Updated Sunday, March 18, 2018 6:12PM EDT
Western’s women’s hockey team had to settle for silver after losing to the Manitoba Bisons in the national university championships Sunday.
The No. 1-ranked Bisons beat the Mustangs, who were the hosts of the tournament, by a score of 2-0.
Thompson Arena was packed for the hard fought game but the Stangs came up just short, settling for silver.
Western beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 2-1 Saturday in the semifinal to reach the championship game.
The Mustangs have one national title and that came in 2015.
The victory gave the Bisons their first women’s hockey title.