Western’s women’s hockey team had to settle for silver after losing to the Manitoba Bisons in the national university championships Sunday.

The No. 1-ranked Bisons beat the Mustangs, who were the hosts of the tournament, by a score of 2-0.

Thompson Arena was packed for the hard fought game but the Stangs came up just short, settling for silver.

Western beat the Saskatchewan Huskies 2-1 Saturday in the semifinal to reach the championship game.

The Mustangs have one national title and that came in 2015.

The victory gave the Bisons their first women’s hockey title.