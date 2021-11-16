Music icon Dionne Warwick receives honourary doctorate from Huron University College

London, Ont. -

Dionne Warwick can now add Doctor of Divinity to her already impressive list of achievements in her lifetime.

For only the second time in its 158-year history Huron University has awarded an honourary doctorate off of campus.

“I am so full,” said Warwick at a ceremony in East Orange New Jersey.

President of Huron University Dr. Barry Craig bestowed the honour on Warwick on Nov. 10 at the Dionne Warwick Institute of Economics & Entrepreneurship.

Warwick attended the public school as a child.

“I’m so happy to have been able to have this ceremony done here,” said Warwick at the ceremony. “Hopefully this will inspire my babies, as I call them, to achieve exactly what has just happened to me.”

Warwick’s six decade careers is one of the most celebrated in recent history but she has also been at the centre of several social and charitable movements.

She was a UN Ambassador, has done work raising money for AIDS research, and has long stood for civil rights.

As part of the ceremony, Dr. Craig announced a scholarship for the first student from the Dionne Warwick Institute to attend Huron University.