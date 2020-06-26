Advertisement
Museum London celebrates Canada Day at Home
Published Friday, June 26, 2020 4:45PM EDT
Museum London takes their Canada Day activities online this year (Source: Museum London)
LONDON, ONT. -- Museum London is taking their Canada Day activities online this year.
The museum is partnering with Fanshawe Pioneer Village, London Children's Museum, and the London Heritage Council for a full day of activities on Wednesday.
While their doors remain closed at this time, the museum is offering guided tours, art activities, history quiz, puzzles.
For more information, visit their website.