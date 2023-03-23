Multi-vehicle crash in southwest London

At least four vehicles were involved in a collision at the intersection of Wonderland Road south and Commissioners Road west at around 9:40 a.m. on Thursday.

Two vehicles collided in the intersection, sending an SUV into traffic waiting at the stoplight in the westbound lanes of Commissioners Road.

At one point fire ignited under the hood of one vehicles but a passerby used a fire extinguisher to put the flames out.

Emergency responders, including London fire, arrived shortly after.

Traffic is flowing in all directions but there are lane restrictions on the Commissioners Road westbound lanes and Wonderland Road northbound lanes.

A number of people were being assessed at the scene, but injuries didn’t appear serious.

A multi-vehicle crash tied up traffic at the intersection of Wonderland Road and Commissioners Road on March 23, 2023. (Gerry Dewan/CTV News London)

