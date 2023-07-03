Motorcyclist in hospital after collision Monday evening

One person was been rushed to hospital after a collision involving a motorcycle Monday evening.

The collision took place on Wonderland Road South, just north of Commissioners Road East around 7pm.

Multiple emergency crews arrived at scene as they made efforts to assist the injured person.

CTV News witnessed police officers taping off an area around a motorcycle.

A police supervisor at the scene would not confirm further details.

London Police Services are letting the public know that they will be flying the Remotely Piloted Aircraft System (RPAS) in the area to assist with the collision.

Collision involving motorcycle on Wonderland South just north of Commissioners on Monday July 3, 2023 (Joel Merritt/CTV News London)