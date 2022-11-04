Most London area schools closed as education workers walk off job
Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.
The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 55,000 education workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, moved forward with strike action despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park making it illegal.
Most London area schools have closed as a result. London’s two major school boards, Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board notified parents Thursday that they will be closed and shift to online learning.
CUPE currently represents about 2,500 full-time Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) employees and 1,000 casual positions, according to the board.
The French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which operates three elementary and one high school in London, has kept its schools open as CUPE represents maintenance and janitorial employees, there will be no direct classroom impact.
Local CUPE members have planned to strike outside various MPP offices Friday.
- With files from CTV Toronto's Hannah Alberga
London Top Stories
-
-
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
5 things to know about the Liberals' fall economic update
Beyond the top-line debt projections and the analysis of how Canada seeks to soften the impact of a potential recession, the fiscal update offers key details that shed light on Liberal priorities.
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
Ontario passes back-to-work bill on eve of education workers' strike
Ontario has passed legislation imposing a four-year contract on education support workers and making it illegal to strike. This comes as the union confirms it will fight any fines given to its members who choose to strike on Friday.
Brooklyn Nets suspend Kyrie Irving without pay for 'failure to disavow antisemitism,' star apologizes
The Brooklyn Nets suspended Kyrie Irving for at least five games without pay Thursday, dismayed by his repeated failure to 'unequivocally say he has no antisemitic beliefs.'
What's the difference between COVID-19, RSV and influenza?
Cases of respiratory infections are on the rise across Canada as the country faces what health officials are calling the 'triple-threat' of COVID-19, influenza and RSV. CTVNews.ca explains how the three viral infections vary.
Modern magician: How one man turned himself into a banana
Millions of people have watched Kevin Parry turn himself into balloons or disappear in a sneeze. The Toronto man is a stop-motion animator and self-described 'video wizard' who creates unbelievable videos meant to look as believable as possible.
Kitchener
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
These southwestern Ontario schools are set to close Friday as CUPE workers strike
Tens of thousands of school support workers are set to walk off the job on Friday despite the provincial government imposing legislation that will make a strike illegal.
-
Scarborough man arrested on multiple charges in Kitchener
A 35-year old Scarborough man was arrested after Waterloo regional police completed a drug investigation.
Windsor
-
Here's what parents in Windsor-Essex, Chatham-Kent need to know ahead of education worker strike
Education support workers in Ontario will move forward with a strike Friday — here’s how the local school boards will be impacted.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
Active police investigation in Lakeshore: OPP
There will be an increased police presence in Lakeshore as officers are engaged in an active investigation.
Barrie
-
Local schools closed Friday as education workers hold mass walk out
Schools across Simcoe County, Muskoka, and York Region are closed Friday as Ontario education workers walk off the job.
-
Fog advisory in effect for parts of south Central Ontario area
A fog advisory is in effect for the south Central Ontario.
-
Barrie's Christmas Arts & Crafts Show welcomes shoppers back
After a two-year hiatus, the holiday Christmas craft fair starts Nov. 4 at noon and runs all weekend long.
Northern Ontario
-
Here is where CUPE is picketing in northeastern Ontario
Despite the Ontario government passing legislation Thursday making it illegal to strike, education workers locked in a bitter labour dispute with the province are walking out Friday in protest. Here is where CUPE is picketing.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
What northeastern Ontario school boards have planned for Friday
While things can change, CTV News is maintaining a list of what school boards in northeastern Ontario have planned ahead of Friday’s expected labour disruption.
Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Dozens of Ottawa schools closed today as CUPE education workers begin 'political protest'
Two Ottawa school boards have closed schools to in-person learning today, as thousands of early childhood educators, librarians, custodians and other education workers walk off the job to back demands for a new contract.
-
'Freedom Convoy' leader Tamara Lich to be cross-examined at Emergencies Act inquiry
Prominent 'Freedom Convoy' organizer Tamara Lich is expected to continue her testimony today at the public inquiry into the federal government's use of the Emergencies Act.
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
Toronto
-
LIVE UPDATES
LIVE UPDATES | Schools closed as mass walkout by Ontario education workers begins
Ontario's education workers are officially walking off the job today despite legislation passed at Queen's Park that made a strike illegal.
-
'Illegal' Ontario strike begins today for education workers
A provincewide strike by education support workers is underway, resulting in the closure of most schools across the Greater Toronto Area on Friday.
-
Ontario landlord claims he’s owed $76,000 in rent by a Canadian border guard
An Ontario landlord is throwing up his hands in frustration after trying to evict a tenant when he claimed he was owed $12,000 in rent in a lakefront property — only to have that figure skyrocket to more than $76,000 by the time proceedings to evict him were over.
Montreal
-
Montreal police investigating 28 vehicle fires since Wednesday night
The Montreal fire service says 12 vehicles were on fire Friday morning in Lachine in yet another case of suspected arson this week in the city.
-
Man, 47, in critical condition after alleged impaired driver strikes pedestrian in Ville-Marie hit-and-run
Montreal police say a man is in critical condition after he was struck by a suspected impaired driver in a hit-and-run early Friday morning in the city's Ville-Marie borough.
-
Pink Floyd founding member inaugurates Montreal exhibit featuring band's history
Very few rock bands from the 1970s left a marking impression on Canadian audiences, and especially Quebec, as Pink Floyd. When the band first toured North America in support of their album Meddle in 1971, it brought the band to the Univesity of Montreal Sports Center, and Quebec City’s Pavillon de la Jeunesse, which were large auditoriums compared to the theaters they played elsewhere in the United States.
Atlantic
-
'It just can’t be left to happen that way again': Families affected by N.S. shooting call for action, better supports
Over several days in September, the Mass Casualty Commission held a series of closed door consultations with family members and others affected by the April 2020 Nova Scotia mass shooting.
-
After N.S. mass shooting, American family member of victims lost faith in Mounties
U.S. citizen Jennifer Zahl Bruland says the murders of her father and stepmother in Nova Scotia's mass shooting led her to stop believing in the quality of Canada's national police force.
-
RCMP diverted attention from errors made during mass shooting investigation: lawsuit
The spouse of the Nova Scotia mass shooter says she was charged with supplying ammunition to the killer because the RCMP wanted to deflect attention from mistakes made during their investigation.
Winnipeg
-
'We are no longer going to put up with the heinous acts of crime': Stefanson
Premier Heather Stefanson is saying enough is enough when it comes to crime in Manitoba.
-
RCMP investigation prompts 'hold and secure' at two Steinbach schools
Two Steinbach schools initiated hold and secure protocols Thursday afternoon due to what the Hanover School Division called an urgent RCMP investigation in the community.
-
Refugee stabs herself with knife in front of federal official amid desperate plea for housing
For thousands of refugees, the chance to come to Canada is a dream, but for far too many who are already here, the situation has grown dangerously desperate.
Calgary
-
Start of ski season arrives in Banff, nears in Calgary and throughout the Rockies
Itching to ski or snowboard? Here's a list of the tentative opening days for ski resorts in-and-around Calgary, Banff and throughout the Rockies in Alberta and B.C.
-
Flames handed third consecutive loss as Predators cruise to 4-1 victory
Filip Forsberg and Matt Duchene each recorded a goal and an assist to lead Nashville to a 4-1 win over the Calgary Flames who have now lost three in a row.
-
Calgary police investigating alleged plot against former mayor Naheed Nenshi
Calgary police are launching an investigation into an alleged scheme to entrap former mayor Naheed Nenshi, the service confirms.
Edmonton
-
Cree woman says her baby died after an Edmonton hospital left her to give birth alone
An Indigenous woman is alleging that racism and malpractice at the Misericordia Community Hospital in Edmonton led to the death of her daughter.
-
Alberta Halloween candy package 'presumptive positive' for fentanyl: RCMP
Mounties in Alberta have requested urgent lab tests after a package of Sour Patch Kids handed out on Halloween returned a 'presumptive positive test' for fentanyl.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Canadian economy adds 108,000 jobs in October, unemployment holds steady
The Canadian economy added 108,000 jobs in October, reversing much of the losses observed in recent months.
Vancouver
-
Health Ministry downplays BC Children's Hospital quietly activating Emergency Operations Centre
B.C. Children's Hospital has quietly activated an Emergency Operations Centre amid high patient volumes, and is asking beleaguered staff to do even more as they expect a surge of young patients in the coming days.
-
Schizophrenic B.C. woman found not criminally responsible for stabbing, dismembering twin sister
A Port Coquitlam woman suffering from paranoid schizophrenia has been found not criminally responsible for her twin sister's death. Warning, this story contains disturbing details.
-
Trail network closed after 2 bear attacks in Squamish Estuary
The District of Squamish is closing trails in a recreation area near its downtown after two bear attacks were reported there Thursday morning.