Most London area schools closed as education workers begin mass walkout

Education workers in London joined their colleagues across Ontario and officially walked off the job Friday morning.

The Canadian Union of Public Employees (CUPE) which represents 55,000 education workers such as custodians, administrative staff and educational support workers, moved forward with strike action despite legislation passed at Queen’s Park making it illegal.

Most London area schools have closed as a result. London’s two major school boards, Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board notified parents Thursday that they will be closed and shift to online learning.

CUPE currently represents about 2,500 full-time Thames Valley District School Board (TVDSB) employees and 1,000 casual positions, according to the board.

The French public board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which operates three elementary and one high school in London, has kept its schools open as CUPE represents maintenance and janitorial employees, there will be no direct classroom impact.

Student get on a school bus headed to École secondaire Gabriel-Dumont in London. The school is part of the French full language school board, Conseil scolaire Viamonde, which is keeping its school open despite the CUPE walkout in London, Ont. on Friday, Nov. 4, 2022. (Sean Irvine/CTV News London)

Local CUPE members have planned to strike outside various MPP offices Friday.

- With files from CTV Toronto's Hannah Alberga