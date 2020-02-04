LONDON, ONT -- The Canadian Baseball Hall of Fame has announced its 2020 class of inductees.

Justin Morneau, John Olerud, Duane Ward and Jacques Doucet will be enshrined in St. Marys, Ont. this summer.

Morneau, from New Westminster British Columbia, was the 2006 American League MVP, and made four all-star appearances despite an injury riddled career. He was the 2008 Home Run Derby Champion, and captured the National League batting title as a member of the Colorado Rockies.

Olerud was a sweet-swinging first baseman who was known for winning two World Series titles with the Toronto Blue Jays. The native of Seattle Washington was the 1993 American League batting champion, and won three Gold Glove awards.

Ward was a hard-throwing relief pitcher for the Toronto Blue Jays, and a key member of the bullpen for the 1992 and 1993 World Series Champions. The native of New Mexico was an all-star and American League saves leader in 1993, and is known as one of the nicest guys off the field.

Doucet is the second Canadian born member of this year’s class. The Montreal born, french radio sportscaster broadcast Montreal Expos games for every year of the team's existence, from 1969 to 2004. He is currently the French play-by-play voice of the Toronto Blue Jays on TVA Sports.

The inductees will be in St. Marys for the induction ceremony on Saturday June 20, 2020.

