More than 150 people on strike at Tillsonburg auto parts plant

Some of the 156 striking workers at THK Rhythm Automotive are seen on the picket line, April 25, 2-22. (Sean Irvine / CTV News) Some of the 156 striking workers at THK Rhythm Automotive are seen on the picket line, April 25, 2-22. (Sean Irvine / CTV News)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Melissa Lucio's execution delayed by Texas appeals court

A Texas appeals court on Monday delayed the execution of Melissa Lucio amid growing doubts about whether she fatally beat her 2-year-old daughter in a case that has garnered the support of lawmakers, celebrities and even some jurors who sentenced her to death.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver