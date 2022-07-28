More temporary closures of rural hospital emergency departments

As the August long weekend approaches, so does another round of rural hospital closures.

Because of ongoing healthcare staff shortages, there will be temporary closures at both Wingham and Listowel hospitals.

Wingham and District Hospital Emergency Department will be closed Saturday July 30 from 5 p.m. to Sunday July 31 at 7 a.m.

Listowel Memorial Hospital Emergency Department will be closed Sunday July 31 from 5 a.m. until 7 p.m.

Patients are asked to call 9-1-1 if they have a medical emergency.

For non urgent health care, you can call Health Connect Ontario at 811, which is available 24/7 for non-emergency health-related questions.

The closest hospitals to Listowel are:

Wingham – 35 km

Palmerston – 16 km

Mount Forest – 40 km

Stratford – 55 km

Kitchener Waterloo – 55 km

The closest hospitals to Wingham are: