LONDON, ONT. -- Starting Monday, more reductions in non-urgent and emergent care will happen at London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC).

The move is designed to help reduce transmission of the virus and protect patients and staff.

As of Monday, only urgent and emergency procedures, including surgeries, will take place at LHSC.

Those procedures are ones that must be completed within the next seven days.

According to the hospital, there will continue to be special consideration for cancer care, renal care, and mental health care; and services deemed as essential.

This includes trauma, stroke, urgent cardiac care, transplant, and the birthing centre.