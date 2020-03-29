LONDON, ONT. -- The public health agency responsible for Sarnia-Lambton is reporting its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.

As of Sunday, Bluewater Health reported 16 confirmed cases.

The area only saw its first confirmed cases of the virus on March 25.

Five people, all over the age of 60 were admitted to hospital that day.

The Ministry of Health has confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1355.

Sunday marks the largest single-day spike in positive cases since the province began counting.

Bluewater Health officials are urging everyone reduce the community spread of the virus by doing the following: