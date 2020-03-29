Bluewater Health reports first two deaths from COVID-19
A healthcare worker shows a package with items used for testing people for COVID-19. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)
LONDON, ONT. -- The public health agency responsible for Sarnia-Lambton is reporting its first two deaths related to the COVID-19 virus.
As of Sunday, Bluewater Health reported 16 confirmed cases.
The area only saw its first confirmed cases of the virus on March 25.
Five people, all over the age of 60 were admitted to hospital that day.
The Ministry of Health has confirmed 211 new cases of COVID-19, bringing the total number of cases in the province to 1355.
Sunday marks the largest single-day spike in positive cases since the province began counting.
Bluewater Health officials are urging everyone reduce the community spread of the virus by doing the following:
- Limit the number of people you come into close contact with
- Avoid crowds and change the time that you go if you find a store to be very crowded
- Discuss work from home or modified shift arrangements with your employer
- Avoid non-essential trips and interactions in the community
- Frequently practice good personal hygiene - wash your hands, cover your cough and sneeze, and avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth unless you have just cleaned your hands.
- Disinfect surfaces you frequently touch
- Stay home if you are sick