

The Associated Press





DETROIT - Several cremated remains have been found by cleaning crews at a former Detroit funeral home where mummified remains of 10 fetuses were discovered last week in a ceiling.

State Bureau of Corporations, Securities & Commercial Licensing Director Julia Dale said Thursday that crews clearing the building for its new owner came across containers holding cremains in a trash-strewn basement over three days this week.

An anonymous letter led state inspectors Friday to the remains of the fetuses in a cardboard-like box and a full-term infant in a coffin at the building owned until earlier this year by the Cantrell Funeral Home.

State inspectors searched the rest of the building Friday, but Dale said "there could be more" cremains there as workers continue clearing the building.

Police are looking into criminal charges against the funeral home's operators.