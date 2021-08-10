LONDON, ONT, -- Southwestern Public Health Unit announced more pop vaccination clinics throughout the month of August.

For those eligible to use the vaccination clinics you must be over the age of 12. Ages 12-17 are only eligible for the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this time.

If you test positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating at the time of your appointment, do NOT attend your appointment. Call to reschedule.

for frequently asked questions, or more infromation on these pop-up clinics click here.

Monday August 9, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Drumbo Fire Hall

Tuesday August 10, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Bright Fire Hall

Thursday August 12, 10:00am - 1:00am, Clovermead Adventure Farm (Aylmer)

Monday August 16, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Plattsville Arena

Thursday August 19, 1pm - 4pm, Woodstock Museum Square

Friday August 20, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Port Burwell Fire Station

Monday August 23, 9am - 11:30am, Embro Arena & 1pm - 3:30pm, Thamesford Library

Tuesday August 24, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Ingersoll Arena

Wednesday August 25, 9:30am - 11:30am, Tavistock Arena Memorial Hall

Thursday August 26, 9:30am - 11:30am, Malahide Community Place (Springfield)

Friday August 27, 9am - 11:30am, Aylmer Arena

Friday August 27, 1pm - 3pm, Belmont Arena