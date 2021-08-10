Advertisement
More pop-up vaccination clinics announced by Southwestern Public Health Unit
Share:
LONDON, ONT, -- Southwestern Public Health Unit announced more pop vaccination clinics throughout the month of August.
For those eligible to use the vaccination clinics you must be over the age of 12. Ages 12-17 are only eligible for the mRNA Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine at this time.
If you test positive for COVID-19 or are self-isolating at the time of your appointment, do NOT attend your appointment. Call to reschedule.
for frequently asked questions, or more infromation on these pop-up clinics click here.
Monday August 9, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Drumbo Fire Hall
Tuesday August 10, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Bright Fire Hall
Thursday August 12, 10:00am - 1:00am, Clovermead Adventure Farm (Aylmer)
Monday August 16, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Plattsville Arena
Thursday August 19, 1pm - 4pm, Woodstock Museum Square
Friday August 20, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Port Burwell Fire Station
Monday August 23, 9am - 11:30am, Embro Arena & 1pm - 3:30pm, Thamesford Library
Tuesday August 24, 9:30am - 12:30pm, Ingersoll Arena
Wednesday August 25, 9:30am - 11:30am, Tavistock Arena Memorial Hall
Thursday August 26, 9:30am - 11:30am, Malahide Community Place (Springfield)
Friday August 27, 9am - 11:30am, Aylmer Arena
Friday August 27, 1pm - 3pm, Belmont Arena