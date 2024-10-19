LONDON
London

    • Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout your weekend

    You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, “Beautiful conditions to kick off your weekend – lots of sunshine, high pressure at the surface, and a ridge holding in the upper atmosphere,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.

    That area of high pressure is sure to make sure that the pleasant weather holds, “That means no big weather systems moving in this weekend- wall to wall sunshine across the area.”

    Heading into the beginning of the week, that weather pattern is projected to remain in the area, “Sunshine holds as we head into your Sunday and Monday – temperatures creeping up even more,” said Atchison. We will be sitting at about five degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.

    “The next weathermaker [will be] coming in Wednesday,” warned Atchison, “a cold front will push through in the afternoon with some showers and then the temperature drops off on Thursday.”

    Here’s your London area forecast

    Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.

    Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 5 degrees.

    Sunday: Sunny. High 20 degrees

    Monday: Sunny. High 23 degrees.

    Tuesday: Sunny. High 20 degrees. 

