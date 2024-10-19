Above seasonal temperatures expected throughout your weekend
You can look forward to an absolutely stellar weekend outdoors, “Beautiful conditions to kick off your weekend – lots of sunshine, high pressure at the surface, and a ridge holding in the upper atmosphere,” said CTV London Meteorologist Julie Atchison.
That area of high pressure is sure to make sure that the pleasant weather holds, “That means no big weather systems moving in this weekend- wall to wall sunshine across the area.”
Heading into the beginning of the week, that weather pattern is projected to remain in the area, “Sunshine holds as we head into your Sunday and Monday – temperatures creeping up even more,” said Atchison. We will be sitting at about five degrees above the seasonal average for this time of year.
“The next weathermaker [will be] coming in Wednesday,” warned Atchison, “a cold front will push through in the afternoon with some showers and then the temperature drops off on Thursday.”
Here’s your London area forecast
Today: Sunny. Fog patches dissipating in the morning. High 20 degrees. UV index 4 or moderate.
Tonight: Clear. Fog patches developing after midnight. Low plus 5 degrees.
Sunday: Sunny. High 20 degrees
Monday: Sunny. High 23 degrees.
Tuesday: Sunny. High 20 degrees.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Arrests made after gunshots fired at Toronto Jewish girls' school
A 20-year-old man and a 17-year-old boy are facing multiple charges after allegedly firing gunshots at a Jewish girls' school last weekend.
Algae and a prayer: N.L. town studying whether seaweed can help offset massive water treatment bill
Facing a massive bill and a looming federal deadline, town officials in Conception Bay South, N.L. are turning to algae for water filtration help.
First Nations community uses Minecraft to connect kids with ancestral traditions
A First Nations community in Manitoba is turning to Minecraft, a popular sandbox game, to connect kids with ancestral traditions.
Millions of Cubans lose power after national grid fails
Cuba plunged into a countrywide blackout on Friday after one of the island's major power plants failed and caused the national electrical grid to shut down, its energy ministry said.
Suspect charged in hand-scooping incident at B.C. frozen yogurt shop
Days after a man was recorded walking behind the counter at a frozen yogurt shop in Richmond, B.C., and scooping product with his hand, a suspect has been criminally charged.
People are lonely. Small steps in your community can make a difference
A move to a new city, remote work from home all day or a big change to social networks — your life experiences sometimes create loneliness that’s hard to shake.
Sydney Sweeney says she's been 'immersed in training' for new role unlike anything she's done before
Sydney Sweeney is tapping into the ring as she prepares for a new film role that will stand out as compared to her previous body of work.
There may be less chocolate at the door this Halloween
If you're heading out trick or treating this Halloween, you may end up with more chips, gummies, licorice and other goodies rather than chocolate. Cocoa prices have spiked, and that could be playing a trick with what your kids come home with and what you give out on Halloween night.
Jerry Seinfeld says he no longer thinks the 'extreme left' has broken comedy
Jerry Seinfeld says he 'officially' takes back his claim that the 'extreme left' is suppressing the art of comedy.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.