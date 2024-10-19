Can video games improve your cognitive performance? Western-led study says yes

Playing video games may boost your cognitive abilities and exercise can play a role in improving your mental health, but not the other way around, a large-scale study has found.

The findings are part of the Brain and Body study, a collaboration between Western University and the Science and Industry Museum for the Manchester Science Festival.

The study showed that among approximately 1,000 people who finished all the tasks, playing video games had a positive effect on an individual’s cognition, but did not seem to affect their mental health.

Exercising more than 150 minutes per week, in accordance with the World Health Organization (WHO) guidelines, however, was seen to improve mental wellbeing but had no effect on cognition.

“Playing video games was associated with improved cognitive abilities but not better or worse mental health, whereas more physical activity was associated with improved mental health but not better or worse cognitive health,” said Owen, a professor in cognitive neuroscience and imaging at Western’s Schulich School of Medicine & Dentistry.

According to results of the study, people who frequently play video games (five or more hours per week for a single type of game) performed cognitively, on average, like people who were 13.7 years younger. Individuals who engaged infrequently with video games (less than 5 hours per week across all kinds of games) performed like people 5.2 years younger.

In terms of mental health, participants who met or exceeded the WHO recommendations of 150 minutes of physical activity per week were 12 per cent more likely to report having no symptoms of depression and 9 per cent more likely to have no symptoms of anxiety.

A preprint of the study results, which are being peer reviewed, can be seen here.