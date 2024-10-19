Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision
Sarnia police are investigating a collision Saturday in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.
Police say the crash involved a mobility scooter and a motor vehicle.
The scene has been cleared by police, but the investigation is ongoing.
The driver of the mobility scooter is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.
