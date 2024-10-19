Driver of mobility scooter injured in Sarnia collision

LONDON
    Sarnia police attended the scene of a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X) Sarnia police attended the scene of a collision in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road on Oct. 19, 2024. (Source: Sarnia police/X)
    Sarnia police are investigating a collision Saturday in the area of Exmouth Street and Lambton Mall Road.

    Police say the crash involved a mobility scooter and a motor vehicle.

    The scene has been cleared by police, but the investigation is ongoing.

    The driver of the mobility scooter is receiving medical attention for non-life-threatening injuries.

