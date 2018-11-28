

Scott Miller, CTV London





A local conservation authority is releasing it's plan to combat shoreline erosion and development along their section of Lake Huron.

The Ausable Bayfield Conservation Authority has released an updated proposal on how to deal with increasing shoreline erosion along a section of shoreline stretching from Bayfield to Port Franks.

A similar draft report in 2016 sparked outrage amongst shoreline residents because it talked about a gradual retreat from the lake's edge - drastically limiting homeowners ability to rebuild or alter their properties.

This report is aiming to strike more of a balance.