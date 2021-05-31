MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Oxford County OPP say a 25-year-old driver has died after a two-vehicle crash in Norwich Township on Friday.

Emergency crews responded to Curries Road and Middletown Line shortly before 4 p.m. Friday for a crash involving a pickup truck and an SUV.

The driver of the SUV was taken to hospital with serious injuries.

A passenger in the pickup also suffered serious injuries after being ejected from the vehicle and was transported to hospital.

The driver of the pickup was taken to a local hospital before being airlifted to an out-of-town hospital with life-threatening injuries.

OPP say the driver, 25-year-old Teunis Vanvelthuizen of Otterville, died in hospital on Sunday.

An investigation into the collision continues with the assistance of the West Region Traffic Incident Management and Enforcement team.

Anyone with information on the crash is asked to contact police.