More COVID-19 cases in Elgin County long-term care

Elgin County is updating the outbreak situation at Elgin Manor.

On Dec, 31, Southwestern Public Health provided notice that it was looking into positive cases in one staff member at both Elgin Manor and Bobier Villa and four residents at Elgin Manor.

Two new cases are now being reported in one resident and one staff member at Terrace Lodge.

As directed by the Ministry of Health and Long-Term Care, Terrace Lodge and Elgin Manor Long-Term Care Homes have been placed into a COVID-19 outbreak status.

Any resident or employee that shows even the slightest evidence of a health change are immediately screened for COVID-19.