LONDON
London

    • Operator injured after farm tractor leaves roadway

    Wellington County OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a farm tractor that left the roadway Wellington Road 7 on May 17, 2024. (Source: OPP) Wellington County OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision involving a farm tractor that left the roadway Wellington Road 7 on May 17, 2024. (Source: OPP)
    Share

    Wellington County OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 7, near Rothsay, Friday morning.

    Police said a farm tractor had left the roadway, and the operator was injured around 6:30 a.m.

    Officials said the lone occupant a 54 year old from Wellesly was airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

    The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Kitchener

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Montreal

    Winnipeg

    Edmonton

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News