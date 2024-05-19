Operator injured after farm tractor leaves roadway

Wellington County OPP responded to a serious motor vehicle collision on Wellington Road 7, near Rothsay, Friday morning.

Police said a farm tractor had left the roadway, and the operator was injured around 6:30 a.m.

Officials said the lone occupant a 54 year old from Wellesly was airlifted to a trauma centre with non-life-threatening injuries.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation and anyone with information related to it is asked to call 1-888-310-1122.