    • Modified firearm seized during Sarnia traffic stop

    Airsoft gun with extensive modifications — capable of firing .22 calibre live ammunition, and the accompanying 3D printed magazine was capable of holding 24 rounds. (Source: Sarnia police) Airsoft gun with extensive modifications — capable of firing .22 calibre live ammunition, and the accompanying 3D printed magazine was capable of holding 24 rounds. (Source: Sarnia police)
    Share

    A routine traffic stop by Sarnia police led to the seizure of drugs, cash and a weapon.

    Around 4 a.m. on Thursday, a patrol officer did a vehicle stop on Murphy Road after the two occupants were seen committing a traffic violation and going against the Liquor Licence Act.

    According to police, the driver provided a fake name but the identity he used was for a person who was prohibited from driving.

    The driver was placed under arrest and a search lead to police discovering a number of things including drugs, cash and a weapon. He was later identified as a 39 year old from Wallaceburg.

    • 14.24 grams of fentanyl with an estimated street value of $2485
    • 4.92 grams of methamphetamine with an estimated street value of $246
    • $643.35 in Canadian currency
    • A black and silver digital weigh scale
    • What appeared to be a Glock 17 tactical 9x19 airsoft gun
    • An extended 3D printed handgun magazine

    At the time of his arrest, he was also wanted on outstanding warrants from the Chatham-Kent area for the following offence possession of drugs for the purpose of trafficking and failing to attend court.

    Further investigation of the airsoft gun showed it had undergone extensive modifications abd was capable of firing .22 calibre live ammunition, and the accompanying 3D printed magazine was capable of holding 24 rounds.

    A 25 year old, also from Wallaceburg, was charged.

    • Possession of a controlled substance to wit: fentanyl, for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
    • Possession of a controlled substance to wit: methamphetamine, for the purpose of trafficking, contrary to section 5(2) of the Controlled Drugs and Substances Act
    • Possession of a restricted firearm, contrary to section 95(1) of the Criminal Code
    • Possession of a prohibited device, contrary to section 92(2) of the Criminal Code
    • Possession of weapons dangerous, contrary to section 88(1) of the Criminal Code
    • Unauthorized possession in motor vehicle, contrary to section 94(1) of the Criminal Code
    • Failure to comply with probation order, contrary to section 733.1(1) of the Criminal Code – Keep the peace and be of good behavior  

