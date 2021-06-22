MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting a fifth day in a row of single-digit COVID-19 cases with three new infections, but there is one new death.

The death, a man in his 70s, was not associated with a long-term care or retirement home. It marks the first death since Tuesday of last week.

The region now has a total of 12,510 cases and 224 deaths, with 12,226 cases resolved leaving 60 active. There are now 3,430 cases with a variant of concern.

There is one ongoing outbreak in the region, at the London Health Sciences Centre's (LHSC) University Hospital. Fewer than five patients/staff are impacted by the outbreak in the 8TU Transplant Unit.

LHSC says it has 15 inpatients with COVID-19. Eight are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in acute care and/or critical care.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – two new, 30 active, 3,863 total, 3,750 resolved, 83 deaths, 786 variants

Grey-Bruce – six new, 42 active, 1,433 total, 1,384 resolved, seven deaths, 403 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, 36 active, 2,696 total, 2,607 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth –four new, 11 active, 1,881 total, 1,813 resolved, 57 deaths, 305 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – none new, 27 active, 3,564 total, 3,475 resolved, 62 deaths, 628 variants

Ontario health officials reported 296 new infections, but there were 60 deaths reported, a spike attributed to a data cleanup that included 54 fatalities from previous months.