MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 20 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths.

The London region now has 6,613 cases, with 6,244 resolved and 185 deaths leaving 184 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 52 screening positive.

Monday marks seven days straight of double-digit case counts, though Monday's total is lower than the weekend's counts, when 26 cases were reported Saturday and 30 on Sunday.

There are active outbreaks in four London-area seniors' facilities and in one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital, where six patients and fewer than five staff have now tested positive.

There are outbreaks in three local elementary schools, with two schools in Woodstock closed due to the virus. St. Patrick's and St. Michael's Catholic elementary schools were both shut down after eight and five cases of COVID-19, respectively, were reported at the schools. Variants of concern were also reported at St. Michael's.

After weeks of relatively low daily case counts, Southwestern Public Health reported 28 new cases Monday, but it's unclear if that represents a cumulative weekend total, as no numbers were made available Saturday and Sunday.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 28 new, 75 active, 2,699 total, 2,557 resolved, 67 deaths, 41 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – four new, 49 active, 1,542 total, 1,449 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 15 active, 1,401 total, 1,336 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – six new, 29 active, 754 total, 723 resolved, two deaths, 18 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 25 new, 243 active, 2,626 total, 2,336 resolved, 47 deaths, 60 variants

Lambton Public Health is dealing with outbreaks in seven seniors' facilities and seven schools, with the most significant at North Lambton Secondary School where at least 13 cases have been reported.

The province is reporting 1,699 new COVID-19 cases Monday, with the positivity rate at its highest since late January.