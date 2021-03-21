LONDON, ONT -- The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 30 new COVID-19 cases Sunday with no new deaths.

Sunday is the sixth straight day of double-digit case counts.

Lambton Public Health declared three outbreaks over the weekend in Sarnia, Ont.

LPH said one staff member at Afton Park Place and one staff member and one student at St. Patrick's Catholic High School, tested positive for COVID-19, in a release on Saturday.

One staff member at Fairwinds Lodge Retirement Residence, in Sarnia Ont., tested positive for COVID-19, reported on Sunday.

The London region now has 6,593 cases, with 6,229 resolved and 185 deaths – none new - leaving 179 active cases. There are four confirmed variant cases and 46 screening positive.

There are active outbreaks in four seniors' facilities, one unit at the London Health Sciences Centre's University Hospital and one elementary school.

Fox Hollow retirement residence in London Ont., declared their outbreak over on Friday.

Southwestern Public Health meanwhile is dealing with outbreaks at two Woodstock, Ont. schools.

There are eight cases at the London District Catholic School Board's (LDCSB) St. Patrick's Catholic School, some of which screened positive for variant of concern.

The cases are between staff and students.

On Saturday, a LDCSB spokeperson said the school will be temporarily closed until at least March 28, in a release.

And St. Michael's Catholic Elementary School remains closed after four cases, including one variant of concern, were reported there.

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities, no new deaths were reported:

Elgin-Oxford – 66 active, 2,671 total, 2,538 resolved, 67 deaths, 28 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – five new, 48 active, 1,535 total, 1,443 resolved, 39 deaths

Huron-Perth – 19 active, 1,397 total, 1,328 resolved, 50 deaths, four variants

Grey-Bruce – 19 active, 737 total, 716 resolved, two deaths, 14 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – 21 new, 223 active, 2,586 total, 2,316 resolved, 47 deaths, 41 variants

Ontario health officials are reporting more than 1,700 new cases of COVID-19 for the third day in a row.

The province confirmed 1,791 new cases of the novel coronavirus on Sunday. The case count comes after officials logged 1,745 more infections on Friday and 1,829 more infections on Saturday.