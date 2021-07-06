MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A trend of single-digit daily cases continued for a fourth day Tuesday with the Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) reporting four new cases.

Five new cases were reported each day Saturday and Sunday, and six on Monday.

The region now has a total of 12,599 cases and 226 deaths, with 12,319 cases resolved leaving 54 active. There are now 3,487 cases with a variant of concern.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) is reporting 11 inpatients with COVID-19. Fewer than five are in critical care, while out-of-region transfers accounts for fewer than five patients in critical care and none in acute care.

As of Saturday, 502,545 vaccine doses have been administered in the region, most in mass vaccination clinics.

Of all residents 12 years of age and older, 76.7 per cent have received one dose, and 34.8 per cent two doses. Of residents 70 and over, more than 90 per cent have received at least one dose and more than half have received two doses.

MLHU officials are encouraging anyone eligible to rebook their second dose appointments sooner amid concerns about the Delta variant.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – three new, 17 active, 3,891 total, 3,791 resolved, 83 deaths, 813 variants

Grey-Bruce – 13 new, 191 active, 1,734 total, 1,534 resolved, nine deaths, 456 variants

Haldimand-Norfolk – none new, nine active, 2,709 total, 2,647 resolved, 47 deaths

Huron-Perth – seven new, 14 active, 1,904 total, 1,833 resolved, 57 deaths, 318 variants

Sarnia-Lambton – two new, 11 active, 3,614 total, 3,541 resolved, 62 deaths, 648 variants

Ontario health officials reported 164 new cases Tuesday, but a data cleanup has the province actually adding 244 cases to the database.