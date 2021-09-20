MLHU reports 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday

Middlesex Centre, Ont. -

The Middlesex-London Health Unit (MLHU) is reporting 12 new COVID-19 cases Monday, but no new deaths.

Monday's count marks a decline from the weekend numbers, when 19 cases were reported Saturday and 23 on Sunday.

The region now has a total of 13,818 cases and 237 deaths, with 13,385 cases resolved leaving 196 active. There are 4,173 cases with a variant of concern.

Of the cases occurring over the last six weeks, 82.5 per cent are among the unvaccinated or partially vaccinated. The same group accounts for 88.6 per cent of hospitalizations and 66.7 per cent of deaths.

The London Health Sciences Centre (LHSC) reports it is has seven inpatients with COVID-19 with fewer than five either in adult critical care and there are none at Children's Hospital.

There is one school outbreak, at École élémentaire La Pommeraie, and least 21 cases have been confirmed at 10 schools and four day care centres

There is also an ongoing outbreak on the first and second floors at Earls Court Village nursing home.

REGIONAL COVID-19 COUNTS

Here are the most recently available numbers from other local public health authorities:

Elgin-Oxford – 27 new (two-day total), 82 active, 4,233 total, 4,066 resolved, 85 deaths

Grey-Bruce – one new, 26 active, 2,304 total, 2,252 resolved, 22 deaths

Haldimand-Norfolk – 33 active, 2,890 total, 2,803 resolved, 48 deaths

Huron-Perth – four new, 33 active, 2,110 total, 2,012 resolved, 65 deaths

Sarnia-Lambton – 10 new, 53 active, 3,769 total, 3,647 resolved, 69 deaths

Ontario health officials reported 610 new COVID-19 cases and two deaths on Monday. Across the province, there are 233 people in hospital with COVID-19 and 177 in intensive care.